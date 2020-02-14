हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Monalisa shares a romantic pool pic with hubby Vikrant on Valentine's Day!

Vikrant also replied to her post with a 'Love You' message of Monalisa.

Monalisa shares a romantic pool pic with hubby Vikrant on Valentine&#039;s Day!

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sensation turned television star, Monalisa is a quite a popular name on Instagram. Therefore, on Valentine's Day, Monalisa decided to wish her husband Kunwar Vikrant Singh in a lovey-dovey post along with a picture. 

She posted a pool picture of the two with a caption, Happy valentines Day my ... Love Me Everyday 
#happyvalentinesday @vikrant8235"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy valentines Day my... Love Me Everyday  #happyvalentinesday @vikrant8235

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Mona enjoys over 2.8 million followers on Instagram and that explains her strong might on the social media platform. The actress has had a long and illustrious career in the Bhojpuri movie industry. She has worked with almost all the A-listers including actors and filmmakers. 

After having participated in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10', Monalisa became a household name. She even got married to then-boyfriend and now husband Vikrant Singh on the show. 

 

Monalisa, vikrant singh, Valentine's Day
