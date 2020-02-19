Monalisa takes a dip in the pool, oozes oomph in black monokini - Check out!

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa has already brought summer vibes to Instagram by posting sultry pictures of herself taking a dip in the pool. The pictures feature Monalisa in a black monokini and she oozes oomph in her own unique style. The post is all the more special as it's related to her comeback on TV with the second season of her extremely popular show 'Nazar'.

"'MADHULIKA'. Meet me tonight. #Nazar2 will be waiting for you all," she captioned her post, adding hashtags like 'excited' and 'happy'.

Before we divulge details about 'Nazar 2', take a look at how Monalisa is raising the hotness quotient.

'Nazar 2' star Monalisa as Madhulika. In the previous show, she played the evil force and in 'Nazar 2', she is all set to entice the audience as Sarvshaktishaali Daayan Madhulika. 'Nazar 2' premiers from Wednesday.

Here are some of the BTS pictures of Monalisa from 'Nazar 2' shoot:

Monalisa is one celebrity who always keeps her Instafam posted with her latest pictures. Be it from her sets, events, parties or vacations, the actress never fails to post pictures and videos on social media. She is an avid social media user and is hugely popular.

Monalisa enjoys a fan-following of 2.8 million followers on Instagram. She is a famous Bhojpuri actress and became a household name after starring in 'Bigg Boss'. After 'Bigg Boss', she signed up for 'Nazar', for which she has earned a fan base in the TV industry too and also won several accolades.

Monalisa, whose real name is Antara Biswas, has worked with several A-listers of the industry. She is married to actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.