Khesari Lal Yadav

Non-bailable warrant against Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav in cheque bounce case

Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav failed to appear in court several times in a cheque bounce case leading to a non-bailable warrant against him.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

Patna: A local court has issued a non-bailable warrant against Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav in a case of cheque bounce.

Yadav had purchased a piece of land from Mritunjay Nath Pandey, a resident of Asahani village under Rashulpur police station in the district in June 2019 and its registry was done on June 4, 2019.

 

"The land was sold at a cost of Rs 22.07 lakh to Khesari Lal Yadav. He had given me a cheque for Rs 18 lakh which I deposited in my bank account on June 20, 2019. That cheque was returned from bank on June 24, 2019. I deposited the same again on June 27, 2019, and it bounced again," Pandey said.

"When my repeated attempts to sort things out with Yadav failed, I had no option but to file a complaint of forgery against him in Rashulpur police station. The hearing of the case started in district court Chapra in Saran district," Pandey said.

The district court summoned him on January 22, 2021, but he failed to respond. The court then issued a warrant under bailable sections on February 25, 2021, which was not responded to.

As Yadav failed to appear before the court several times, the court of Justice Sanjay Kumar Saroj (First Class) issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

