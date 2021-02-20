Pawan Singh's new Holi 2021 song Lahe Lahe Rangab Salwara with Dimpal Singh goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh is back with a new Holi 2021 song for his fans. Besides acting in blockbuster movies, the power star is also a famous singer, who regularly releases his singles and albums.

Pawan Singh's latest Holi 2021 song titled Lahe Lahe Rangab Salwara has hit YouTube. The song has been sung by Pawan Singh and Aarohi Bhardwaj.

Watch Lahe Lahe Rangab Salwara song here:

The track stars Pawan Singh and Dimpal Singh in the lead. Arun Bihari has penned the lyrics and Chhote Baba (Basahi) is the music director.

Pawan Singh also released yet another Holi 2021 song titled 'Lahangwa Las Las Karta' featuring Neelam Giri with him in the lead.

Last year, Pawan Singh collaborated with international dancer Lauren Gottlieb for a song titled Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai'. This was his first-ever full Hindi song and maiden collab with Lauren. The song has been sung by Pawan Singh and Payal Dev respectively.

The track become the number one trending song on YouTube upon its release and was widely acclaimed.

Pawan Singh has worked with almost all the A-lister directors and actors. He enjoys an ocean of fan following, who love to follow their favourite star on social media.

He shot to fame with the Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop Lagelu'. It was first uploaded on YouTube by Wave Music in 2015. It has garnered over 126,639,424 views so far.

Zahid Akhtar has written the lyrics of the song while Vinay Vinayak is the music composer.