Rani Chatterjee gives major fitness goals in this pic

New Delhi: Rani Chatterjee is one of the most popular actresses of the Bhojpuri entertainment world and is known to be a fitness enthusiast. The actress has a massive fan-following and believes in leading a healthy lifestyle. She often shares workout pics and videos on Instagram and gives major fitness goals.

Check out this pic of the actress in which she looks fitter than before:

The actress is also known for her entertaining and hilarious videos.

She is an internet sensation and her pics and videos often go viral on social media app Instagram. The actress's fan-follwing is increasing as she now has over 328k followers.

Rani made her debut in Bhojpuri films back in the year 2004. Since then, she has worked with almost all popular actors of the Bhojpuri cinema.

On a related note, her performance in the film 'Sasura Bada Paisawala' opposite superstar turned politician Manoj Tiwari had won her many accolades. Ever since then, there has been no looking back for her and today she is one of the most popular actresses in the industry.