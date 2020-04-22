हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

Red hot Monalisa in a polka-dotted dress strikes a smiling pose!

Popular telly actress Monalisa was once into Bhojpuri movies and earned fame from the movies there. However, she has now successfully moved to television with 'Nazaar' in 2018 and is rocking it. She recently posted a picture of hers in a red polka-dotted dress.

Red hot Monalisa in a polka-dotted dress strikes a smiling pose!

New Delhi: Popular telly actress Monalisa was once into Bhojpuri movies and earned fame from the movies there. However, she has now successfully moved to television with 'Nazaar' in 2018 and is rocking it. She recently posted a picture of hers in a red polka-dotted dress.

Mona's radiant smile in the picture is winning hearts. She captioned it as: Be Happy With What You Have.... Be Excited About What You Want .... #happy #selflove #picoftheday #red

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Be Happy With What You Have.... Be Excited About What You Want .... #happy #selflove #picoftheday #red

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

She has a solid social media presence with 3 million followers on Instagram alone. Monalisa is seen on supernatural fiction show 'Nazar 2'. Monalisa sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling. 

The stars are making sure to inspire people to stay indoors and maintain social distancing in this tough time. 

The deadly novel coronavirus has claimed thousands of lives globally. And to curb the situation, the government has called for an extension in the lockdown which continues till May 3, 2020, as of now. 

 

 

Tags:
MonalisaMonalisa Instagrammonalisa picsbhojpuri actressnazar 2
Next
Story

Pawan Singh-Priyanka Singh's sizzling Bhojpuri song 'Mere Marad Mahoday Ji' sets YouTube on fire - Watch
Corona Meter
  • 19984Confirmed
  • 3870Discharged
  • 640Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M48S

COVID19 cases rise to 19,984, still, people not taking social distancing seriously 