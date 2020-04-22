Red hot Monalisa in a polka-dotted dress strikes a smiling pose!

New Delhi: Popular telly actress Monalisa was once into Bhojpuri movies and earned fame from the movies there. However, she has now successfully moved to television with 'Nazaar' in 2018 and is rocking it. She recently posted a picture of hers in a red polka-dotted dress.

Mona's radiant smile in the picture is winning hearts. She captioned it as: Be Happy With What You Have.... Be Excited About What You Want .... #happy #selflove #picoftheday #red

She has a solid social media presence with 3 million followers on Instagram alone. Monalisa is seen on supernatural fiction show 'Nazar 2'. Monalisa sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling.

The stars are making sure to inspire people to stay indoors and maintain social distancing in this tough time.

The deadly novel coronavirus has claimed thousands of lives globally. And to curb the situation, the government has called for an extension in the lockdown which continues till May 3, 2020, as of now.