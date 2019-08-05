Sawan 2019: Khesari Lal Yadav's latest Kanwar song on Lord Shiva trends high on YouTube—Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav is a popular actor-singer who also enjoys a solid fanbase on social media. Khesari started off as a singer and gradually rose to become a super successful actor in the Bhojpuri movie business.

During the auspicious month of Sawan or Shravan, the actor has released his devotional songs dedicated to Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati. His latest Kanwar song 'Gai Ke Gobar Mahadev'.

Watch the devotional song here:

The track has been sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and the music is composed by Ashish Verma. The lyrics are penned by Pyaare Lal Yadav (Kavi Ji).

During the month of Shravan or Sawan, devotees observe fasts on Mondays and visit Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati temples. Special pujas are also conducted in some temples during Shravan month. Gangajal Abhishekam is performed by various bhakts during this time.

In Sawan, several devotees set out on a yatra by foot, popularly known as 'Kanwar Yatra'. In the Kanwar Yatra, bhakts carrying sacred water in pitchers that are tied to a bamboo pole set out on a spiritual journey. The pole is carried by devotees who balance it on their shoulders without letting the pitchers on either side move from its position.

They fill the pitchers with holy water from different Shiva temples they come across while travelling. Usually, they travel on foot to Haridwar and Gangotri for holy water from Shiva-Parvati temples. The devotees also sing and dance while on their spiritual journey.

Har Har Mahadev!