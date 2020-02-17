This is how Monalisa will entice her viewers in 'Nazar 2', check her new sizzling look

New Delhi: Touted as the top Bhojpuri actress turned television actress, Monalisa has successfully ventured in telly world with popular supernatural show 'Nazar'. Now, the makers are ready with season 2 of the same show and Mona will be seen playing Madhulika.

She introduced her character and new look from 'Nazar 2' on Instagram, looking simply fab. Her saree look is scintillating and how. She caption the picture as, "Madhulika “.... #nazar2 #excited #needyoursupport #friends Starting From 19th February... 11pm only on @starplus."

Earlier, she played an evil force named Mohana in 'Nazar'. Now, she will entice her fans as Sarvshaktishaali Daayan in 'Nazar 2'.

Monalisa enjoys over 2.8 million followers on Instagram and that explains her strong might on the social media platform. The actress has had a long and illustrious career in the Bhojpuri movie industry. She has worked with almost all the A-listers including actors and filmmakers.

After having participated in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10', Monalisa became a household name.