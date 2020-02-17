हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

This is how Monalisa will entice her viewers in 'Nazar 2', check her new sizzling look

After having participated in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10', Monalisa became a household name.

This is how Monalisa will entice her viewers in &#039;Nazar 2&#039;, check her new sizzling look
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Touted as the top Bhojpuri actress turned television actress, Monalisa has successfully ventured in telly world with popular supernatural show 'Nazar'. Now, the makers are ready with season 2 of the same show and Mona will be seen playing Madhulika. 

She introduced her character and new look from 'Nazar 2' on Instagram, looking simply fab. Her saree look is scintillating and how. She caption the picture as, "Madhulika “.... #nazar2 #excited #needyoursupport #friends Starting From 19th February... 11pm only on @starplus."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“ Madhulika “.... #nazar2 #excited #needyoursupport #friends Starting From 19th February... 11pm only on @starplus

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Earlier, she played an evil force named Mohana in 'Nazar'. Now, she will entice her fans as Sarvshaktishaali Daayan in 'Nazar 2'. 

Monalisa enjoys over 2.8 million followers on Instagram and that explains her strong might on the social media platform. The actress has had a long and illustrious career in the Bhojpuri movie industry. She has worked with almost all the A-listers including actors and filmmakers. 

After having participated in the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10', Monalisa became a household name.

 

Tags:
MonalisaMonalisa Instagramnazar 2
Next
Story

She's back! Monalisa shares Nazar 2 promo, fans can't keep calm

Must Watch

PT12M58S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the day