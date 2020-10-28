हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar Assembly election 2020

Bihar assembly election 2020: 502 candidates face criminal charges in 2nd phase of polls

According to the ADR report, out of 1,463 candidates contesting in the second phase, 502 are facing criminal charges. Out of these 502 candidates, 389 are facing serious criminal charges.

Bihar assembly election 2020: 502 candidates face criminal charges in 2nd phase of polls

Patna: As Bihar goes to polls in 71 seats in the first phase of Bihar assembly election 2020, a report by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) has revealed that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded the maximum number of tainted candidates in the second phase of elections in the state.

As per the report, out of 1,463 candidates contesting in the second phase, 502 are facing criminal charges. Out of these 502 candidates, 389 are facing serious criminal charges.

The RJD has fielded 56 candidates in the second phase out of which 36 have face criminal charges while 28 face serious criminal charges. The second highest number of tainted candidates are from the BJP with 29 out of 46 facing criminal charges and 20 facing serious criminal charges, the reported said.

The report further revealed that out of 43 candidates contesting on JD-U ticket, 20 are tainted and 15 of them are facing serious criminal charges while out of 24 Congress candidates contesting the polls in the second phase, 14 face criminal charges while 10 of them face serious criminal charges and out of 52 candidates of the LJP, 24 of them face serious criminal charges.

The ADR report also revealed that 495 candidates out of 1,463 are millionaires. The second phase of elections in the state for 94 are scheduled for November 3.

Bihar Assembly election 2020bihar vidhan sabha election 2020Bihar assembly elections 2020ADR Reportcandidates with criminal chargesRJDBJPLJPBihar 2nds phase polls
