Bihar assembly election 2020: HAM releases list of 7 candidates, Jitan Ram Manjhi to contest from Imamganj

The Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM), the party of Jitan Ram Manjhi, on Monday, released the first list of its seven candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Election 2020. As per the list, party's national president Jitan Ram Manjhi will contest from the Imamganj seat.

The six other candidates will contest from these seats--Jyoti Devi from Barachatti, Shravan Bhuyan from Kutumba, Rajendra Yadav from Kasba, Prafulla Manjhi from Sikandra, former minister Anil Kumar from Tekari and Devendra Manjhi from Makhdumpur.

The HAM has fielded these candidates from these six seats. Devendra Manjhi is the son-in-law of Jitan Ram Manjhi and Devi is an associate of the party president.

The Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) of former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has already deserted the 'Mahagathbandhan' coalition and returned to the ruling NDA.