Bihar Assembly election 2020

Bihar assembly election 2020: Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini joins Congress

Ahead of the crucial Bihar Assembly election 2020, former Union Minister and Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav`s daughter Subhashini has joined the Congress.

New Delhi: Ahead of the crucial Bihar Assembly election 2020, former Union Minister and Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav`s daughter Subhashini has joined the Congress.

Besides Subhashini, former MP Kali Pandey also joined the Congress party on Wednesday.

"I am grateful to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for inducting me in the party," Subhashini said, adding that it was Congress leader Ahmed Patel who asked her to join the party at a time when her father is unwell.

Pandey was an Independent MP from Gopalganj in 1984. "The future belongs to the Congress and I am back to my home," he said.

Pandey, who filed his nomination from Kuchaikote seat in Gopalganj district on Tuesday as a Congress candidate, was the national General Secretary of the LJD.

However, it`s not clear whether Subhashini will contest the Assembly elections.

Congress state president Madan Mohan Jha said that the inclusion of two leaders will further strengthen the party and the Grand Alliance in Bihar.

Sharad Yadav had formed the LJD after parting ways with Nitish Kumar as the latter left the RJD-Congress alliance and formed the government with the help of the BJP.

The Congress is contesting 70 Assembly seats.

Bihar Assembly election 2020Sharad YadavSubhashiniCongress
