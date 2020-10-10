Bihar assembly election 2020: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, Manmohan Singh, Sachin Pilot in Congress' list of star campaigners

NEW DELHI: The Congress party on Saturday submitted a list of star campaigners for the upcoming Bihar assembly election 2020 which includes the names of party chief Sonia Gandhi, top leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who has had differences with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, is also in the list of 30 Congress leaders submitted to the Election Commission.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel apart from Gehlot are also in the list.

Others in the list include Gulam Nabi Azad, Shaktisinh Gohil, Tariq Anwar, Shatrughan Sinha, Shakeel Ahmed, Kirti Azad, Nikhil Kumar, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Anil Sharma, Pramod Tiwari, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Udit Raj and Raj Babbar.

Here is the full list of Congress party's star campaigners for Bihar

It may be recalled that Congress had released the first list of 21 candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections on Wednesday (October 7, 2020). Congress is contesting 70 seats in Bihar elections in alliance with RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) and Left parties.

Sources said Rahul Gandhi would hold at least six rallies in the Bihar elections with two rallies in each phase. They said details are being worked out.

Amid the Corona crisis, the Election Commission had on September 25 announced that elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in three phases - October 28, November 3, and 7 - and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.