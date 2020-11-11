Amit Shah hails double engine development of PM Modi, Nitish Kumar; thanks people of Bihar for making NDA government

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hailed the double engine development on PM Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, he also thanked the people of Bihar for extending their support to the NDA government.

As per the latest update of the Election Commission (EC), the BJP has won 64 seats and is leading in 10 seats, the JD(U) has won 36 seats and is leading on seats. The RJD has won 66 seats so far and is leading on nine seats.

बिहार के हर वर्ग ने फिर एक बार खोखलेवादे, जातिवाद और तुष्टिकरण की राजनीति को सिरे से नकार कर NDA के विकासवाद का परचम लहराया है। यह हर बिहारवासी की आशाओं और आकांक्षाओं की जीत है...@narendramodi जी और @nitishkumar जी के डबल इंजन विकास की जीत है।@BJP4Bihar के कार्यकर्ताओं को बधाई। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 10, 2020

Shah tweeted, "Every section of Bihar has once again flagged the development of NDA by denying hollow politics, casteism and appeasement politics. This is the victory of the hopes and aspirations of every person of Bihar, it's a triumph of Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar's double engine development." Shah also congratulated the workers of the party in Bihar.

बिहार में विकास, प्रगति और सुशासन को पुनः चुनने के लिए प्रदेश के सभी भाइयों-बहनों का हृदय की गहराइयों से आभार व्यक्त करता हूँ। मैं विशेषकर बिहार के युवाओं और महिलाओं को साधुवाद देता हूँ जिन्होंने बिहार में सुरक्षा और उज्ज्वल भविष्य को चुनकर NDA की पूर्ण बहुमत की सरकार बनाई। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 10, 2020

"I thank all the brothers and sisters of the state from the depths of heart for re-choosing development, progress and good governance in Bihar. I especially thank the youth and women of Bihar who formed the government with a full majority of NDA by choosing security and bright future in Bihar," he tweeted.

इन चुनावों में जनता ने जिस उत्साह से @narendramodi जी और NDA की नीतियों में अपना समर्थन जताया वो सचमुच अद्भुत है। यह परिणाम न सिर्फ कोरोना के विरुद्ध मोदी सरकार की सफल लड़ाई में गरीब, मजदूर, किसान और युवाओं के विश्वास को दिखता है बल्कि देश को गुमराह करने वालों के लिए सबक भी है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 10, 2020

Shah said "In these elections, the enthusiasm with which the public supported the policies of Narendra Modi and NDA is truly amazing. This result not only reflects the faith of the poor, labourers, farmers and youth in the successful fight of the Modi government against Corona but also a lesson for those who mislead the country."

He added, "Today, I salute the public for the unprecedented support the BJP has received in the Bihar Assembly elections and bypolls in various states of the country. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda and all BJP workers for this victory."