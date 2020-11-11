हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bihar assembly election

Amit Shah hails double engine development of PM Modi, Nitish Kumar; thanks people of Bihar for making NDA government

Amit Shah hailed the double engine development on PM Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar in Bihar.

Amit Shah hails double engine development of PM Modi, Nitish Kumar; thanks people of Bihar for making NDA government

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hailed the double engine development on PM Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, he also thanked the people of Bihar for extending their support to the NDA government.

As per the latest update of the Election Commission (EC), the BJP has won 64 seats and is leading in 10 seats, the JD(U) has won 36 seats and is leading on seats. The RJD has won 66 seats so far and is leading on nine seats.

Shah tweeted, "Every section of Bihar has once again flagged the development of NDA by denying hollow politics, casteism and appeasement politics. This is the victory of the hopes and aspirations of every person of Bihar, it's a triumph of Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar's double engine development." Shah also congratulated the workers of the party in Bihar.

"I thank all the brothers and sisters of the state from the depths of heart for re-choosing development, progress and good governance in Bihar. I especially thank the youth and women of Bihar who formed the government with a full majority of NDA by choosing security and bright future in Bihar," he tweeted.

Shah said "In these elections, the enthusiasm with which the public supported the policies of Narendra Modi and NDA is truly amazing. This result not only reflects the faith of the poor, labourers, farmers and youth in the successful fight of the Modi government against Corona but also a lesson for those who mislead the country."

Live TV

He added, "Today, I salute the public for the unprecedented support the BJP has received in the Bihar Assembly elections and bypolls in various states of the country. I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda and all BJP workers for this victory."

Tags:
Bihar assembly electionBihar Assembly Election ResultBihar Assembly election 2020Bihar assembly election result 2020Amit ShahNarendra ModiNitish Kumar
Next
Story

Bihar assembly election result 2020: RJD slams CM Nitish Kumar, accuses him of tampering with counting of votes
  • 85,91,730Confirmed
  • 1,27,059Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,09,13,451Confirmed
  • 12,63,089Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT21M9S

DNA: DNA test of Silent Voters’ role in Bihar election