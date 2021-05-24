Bihar COVID-19 lockdown extended till June 1, announces CM Nitish Kumar

PATNA: The Bihar government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday extended the COVID-19 lockdown in the state till June 1. The Chief Minister made this announcement through Twitter.

The chief minister said, "The lockdown was imposed for three weeks from May 5, 2021, in view of the corona infection. Today, the situation was reviewed again with the associate ministers and officials".

कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए 5 मई 2021 से तीन सप्ताह के लिए लाॅकडाउन लगाया गया था। आज फिर से सहयोगी मंत्रीगण एवं पदाधिकारियों के साथ स्थिति की समीक्षा की गई। (1/2) — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) May 24, 2021

The state has achieved some success in bringing down the COVID cases by adopting restrictive measures like the complete lockdown, which came into force on May 5.

According to the Chief Minister, the COVID lockdown has had a good impact and coronavirus cases have started to decline in the states.

"Therefore, it has been decided to continue the lockdown in Bihar for a week beyond May 25, that is until June 1, 2021," the Bihar CM said.

(2/2) लाॅकडाउन का अच्छा प्रभाव पड़ा है और कोरोना संक्रमण में कमी दिख रही है। अतः बिहार में 25 मई के आगे एक सप्ताह के लिए अर्थात 1 जून, 2021 तक लाॅकडाउन जारी रखने का निर्णय लिया गया है। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) May 24, 2021

The state reported 107 fatalities and 4,002 fresh cases, as per the state health bulletin released on Sunday. Bihar now has 6.89 lakh coronavirus cases and 40,691 active cases, so far. The state health department said 6.44 lakh people have recovered from the virus so far.

Apart from Bihar, the Uttarakhand government also extended the lockdown on Monday till June 1. Besides, the lockdown was extended in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Puducherry on Sunday.

Several experts had also favoured the extension of the shutdown, claiming that the restrictions imposed in the state have flattened the COVID1-9 curve.

“Lockdown alone can bring down the number of Covid cases considerably, It should therefore continue for at least a month”, Times of India quoted Dr Bimal Karak, former president of the Indian Medical Association’s Bihar unit as saying.

Bihar lockdown: Here’s what allowed, what’s restricted

-Essential services including district administrative services, police, civil defence, sanitation, fire brigade, water supply, health services will remain functional.

-All restaurants and eateries will be closed for dine-in service, takeaways allowed.

-Banks, insurance offices, and ATMs to remain open.

-Construction activities allowed.

-e-commerce services have been allowed.

-Unnecessary movement in public places and roads will be prohibited.

-All shops selling vegetables, fruits, eggs and meat will be allowed to function.

-All religious places will remain closed.

-Cinema halls, malls, clubs, gyms and parks will be closed.

-Schools, colleges and other educational institutes will remain closed.

-No examinations will be conducted during the lockdown.

-Wedding ceremonies will be allowed with a maximum of 50 guests.

-DJ or Baarat processions strictly prohibited.

