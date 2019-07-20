Bihar floods: Death toll reaches 92, over 26 lakh in 12 districts affected

PATNA: The death toll in Bihar floods touched 92 by Saturday morning. The natural calamity has affected 26 lakh people in over 12 districts so far. Relief operations for the flood-affected people in the state have been intensified by the state government, the Indian Army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

In Sitamarhi alone, 27 people died due to flood and rain-related incidents. Fourteen others died in Madhubani, followed by 12 in Araria, 10 in Sheohar, nine each in Darbhanga and Purnea, five in Kishanganj, three in Supaul, two in Purvi Champaran and Saharsa.

In Nawada district, eight children died while 13 others were injured after a lightening struck at a school. The injured has been admitted to Prathmik Swasthya Kendras.

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi came under intense fire from Opposition after reports emerged that he was watching Bollywood movie 'Super 30', even as the state reeled under a grim flood situation. Later clarifying that the government is doing everything to help the flood victims, Sushil Kumar said, ''I've been abused for watching movie 'Super 30'. Today also an English channel was showing 'when the state is flooded, Dy CM is watching a film'. Several works can be done at one time, we're helping flood-affected people and doing all the arrangements.''

Sitamarhi: A man carries a child on his head to save the baby from the flood waters in Bihar''s Sitamarhi, on July 19, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reviewed relief operations Friday and kickstarted the process of sending cash relief of Rs 6,000 directly into the bank accounts of flood-affected families. Over Rs 181 crore was disbursed among flood victims via direct bank transfer to over three lakh families from flood-affected districts of Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Purvi Champaran, Araria, Darbhanga, Kishanganj, Purnea, Saharsa, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, and Supaul, said a release from CM's office.

“Even today, many families in Bihar are unaware of the government schemes and cannot avail their benefits. I have directed the officials to identify families without accounts and ensure that their accounts are opened at the soonest,” said Nitish.

The local administration deployed boats to help flood-affected victims and police personnel after the overflowing Burhi Gandak river inundated urban areas of the district.

Janta Dal-United MP Ram Nath Thakur on Friday gave Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha to `declare Bihar floods as national calamity`.