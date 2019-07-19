close

Bihar floods

Wading through floodwater, ASHA worker helps woman deliver baby in Bihar

Madhubani: As floods wreaking havoc in Bihar, an ASHA worker helped a woman in flood-hit Madhubani deliver her baby successfully here on Friday. Braving all odds, Nirmala Kumari, an Auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM), waded through floodwaters to help Nazrana Parveen, residing in Bisfi block area of the district, deliver a baby girl.

Speaking to ANI, Kumari said she had a tough journey to Bisfi as no transport was available. However, with the help of Parvenn`s husband, she managed to take the pregnant woman to the hospital in time.

"When I got the information that there is a patient in Bisfi block in Ragauli area who needs immediate assistance, I went there and found her. First I took a blood pressure test and other important tests, then I took her to the hospital with the help of Nazrana`s husband, Mohammad Amjar. There was a lot of water but we three managed somehow. Around 3 pm, Nazrana delivered a baby girl and she is healthy," she said.

Several villages in Darbhanga and Madhubani districts of Bihar have been flooded following an incessant downpour in the region. Sheohar, Sitamarhi, North Champaran, Jaynagar, Araria, and Kishanganj districts have been badly affected due to heavy downpour in the state. Rescue and relief work is underway by disaster management teams in various districts.

 

