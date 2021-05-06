Bihar government cancels leaves of all policemen amid COVID-19 lockdown till May 15

PATNA: In view of the COVID crisis, the Bihar government has suspended leaves of all officers and employees as amid COVID-19 lockdown continues in the state till May 15.

“Leaves to be granted in special circumstances on a case-to-case basis,’’ the Bihar Police said in a statement.

Bihar Police officials have been instructed to monitor the COVID-19 lockdown strictly throughout the state. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar urged the people of the state to defer wedding ceremonies in their families in the wake of surging cases of corona pandemic across the state.



This will help to break the chain of infection in the state. The state government has imposed a complete lockdown in Bihar till the 15th of this month to contain the spread of Coronavirus.



Meanwhile, the number of fresh Corona cases continues to rise rapidly. A record number of 14 thousand 836 cases were reported yesterday.

One hundred and sixty people died during the last 24 hours. With this, the number of casualties due to the pandemic has gone up to two thousand 987.



The positivity rate has gone up to about 16 percent. Patna reported two thousand 420 positive cases, the highest in the state, followed by 857 in the Vaishali district. The active cases have crossed one lakh thirteen thousand four hundred and seventy-nine.



The recovery rate is decreasing and now stands at 78.38 percent. Four lakh twenty-two thousand two hundred and ten people have recovered from the infection so far.



One lakh two thousand 152 people took the vaccine yesterday. Over 76 lakh 60 thousand five hundred seventy-one people have been vaccinated in the state so far.

