Bihar

Groom dies due to coronavirus 2 days after marriage in Patna, over 100 guests test positive

In a tragic development, a groom died just two days after his marriage du to coronavirus infection in Bihar’s capital Patna. According to reports, over 100 guests who attended the couple’s wedding were found to be infected with the COVID-19.

PATNA: In a tragic development, a groom died just two days after his marriage du to coronavirus infection in Bihar’s capital Patna. According to reports, over 100 guests who attended the couple’s wedding were found to be infected with the COVID-19.

The wedding took place on June 15 at Deehpali village in Paliganj of Patna. The 30-year-old groom was a software engineer in Gurugram, Haryana.

He had come to his village for his wedding. The groom was reportedly unwell at the time of his wedding and having symptoms of COVID-19.

However, under family pressure, he went ahead with the function.

Two days later, on June 17, he died even before he could reach Patna’s All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

He was cremated without being tested for COVID-19. After getting information from the local villagers about the tragic death of the groom, a team of doctors and para-medics came to the village to collect samples of those who attended the ceremony.

Over 100 guests were later found to be positive for COVID-19. 

After collecting reports and initial investigation, the Patna district administration said that negligence and violation of COVID-19 guidelines by the family led to the groom’s death.

Tags:
BiharGroomCoronavirusBihar WeddingCOVID-19
Lightning, thunderstorms kill 7 in Gujarat, 11 in Bihar
