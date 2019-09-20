Nitish Kumar confident of NDA winning 200 plus seats in 2020 Bihar assembly election

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that his party will contest the 2020 assembly elections in the state together with the BJP and their alliance - NDA - will more than 200 seats, putting an end to speculations that all was not well between the two parties.

"We will contest next year's state assembly polls as an ally of NDA and we will win more than 200 of 243 assembly seats. In the 2010 assembly polls NDA won 206 seats, next time we will cross this figure," Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said.

With his remarks, the JDU chief also took a dig at the opposition who had been claiming that the JDU and the BJP will not contest the assembly polls together.

The Bihar CM stressed that the JDU-BJP alliance is 25 years old and they will continue to work together.

Kumar added that the opposition leaders have been spreading rumours about the NDA and targeting him for publicity purposes only.

Bihar Chief Minister said there is "no discord" in the BJP- JDU alliance.

"I am targeted only because some people want publicity, it makes them happy. But I work for making people of Bihar happy," the Chief Minister said while addressing JDU party leaders.

"There is no discord in our alliance. Those who are trying to create problems will see their fate after the elections," he said.

"Irrespective of what anyone has to say against me, I keep silent because I know they are after publicity. My religion is to work for the people of Bihar," he said.

Heaping praise on the work done by his party, the Bihar Chief Minister said those who were reaping the benefits of his government's deeds did not speak about it openly because they were not seeking publicity.

On Thursday, Rajya Sabha member Bashistha Narain Singh was on Thursday elected unopposed as president of the state unit of Bihar Janta Dal-United (JD-U).

The announcement in this regard was done at a meeting of the state council of JDU in the presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Speaking after his election, Singh told party workers that they should forget about everything and focus on the state assembly elections in 2020.

Besides the Chief Minister, JDU national Secretary RCP Singh and other leaders of the party were present at the meeting.