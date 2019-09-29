Sonia Gandhi expresses concern over flood situation in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi expressed concern over the flood situation arising out of incessant rains in Bihar- especially Patna, UP and other States.

In a press statement, she expressed hope that the respective state governments and local administration were taking sufficient relief and remedial measures.

She further stated that that the Congress Party instructed office bearers of PCCs and its Frontals and also asked every Congressperson to provide all possible assistance and help to the ordinary people facing hardship.

Gandhi also appealed to the Central government to provide the required assistance to the respective state governments. Congress' reaction comes in the wake of multiple casualties in Bihar due to incessant rain since Friday night.

AICC in-charge for Bihar, Shakti Sinh Gohil told ANI, "In this natural calamity, all Congressmen are with the people of Bihar and we extend all our support to the state government in it`s relief measures."

"Both the governments at the Centre and the state being run by JD (U) and BJP alliance, have abdicated their responsibility of governance. They claimed to make Patna a `Smart City` like Singapore but the truth is that people are facing a hell-like situation in the capital of the state," Govil added.