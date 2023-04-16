Anand Mandal Gains Over 500 Crore Views on Social Media Platforms

New Delhi: Anand Mandal, a 22-year-old student from the quaint village of Kolayat in Rajasthan, has risen to fame through his motivational videos on YouTube. With over 10 million followers on social media platforms and videos that have been viewed over 500 crore times, Anand's story is one of resilience and determination.

Anand's path to success was not without obstacles. Despite facing academic setbacks in the 12th grade and struggling with depression, Anand discovered his passion for video making. With the support of his parents, Mrs. Nirmala Devi Shree Bhagwat Mandal, he retook his 12th exams and passed with flying colors.

Anand's videos, which focus on entertainment, motivational, and short film story formats, have struck a chord with millions of viewers. His most popular videos, such as "Jhooth - Dark Side of Social Media," "Mazak 3," and "Insaniyat," have garnered millions of views.