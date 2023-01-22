Kuldeep Jakhar explains what it requires to become a successful author

Writing is an underrated career opportunity and it requires a lot of creativity to pen down the thoughts. Expressing his thoughts through words, he is a promising author from Hisar, Haryana. After completing his education, he focused on improving his writing skills and published his first book ‘Fantasy Cricket Expert’ in December 2022.

From an early age, Kuldeep has enjoyed playing the game of cricket. And there was nothing better for him to write a book about the sport. Call it intuition or his knowledge, Kuldeep knows the best about fantasy cricket games. The book is a guide for all those wanting to earn big through fantasy cricket games.

The process of writing has been a trial-and-error method for Jakhar. He says, “Writing is all about expressing your thoughts. After a lot of practice, I understood that originality is what matters the most to becoming a successful author. Those who believe that they will write a book someday, make that day now in your life.”

In addition, he believes that writers can begin writing about anything that interests them. “It is imperative to know what you are writing about. Have a decent knowledge about the subject before you aspire to become a writer”, revealed Kuldeep.

While his book is getting a terrific response from the readers, it throws light on the tips and tricks to earn great fortunes. After playing fantasy cricket games for IPL matches, Kuldeep Jakhar has become a pro on leading platforms like BatBall11, Gamezy and Dream11. Moreover, Kuldeep feels that his book will help thousands of people to become fantasy cricket experts.

Apart from his work as an author, Kuldeep Jakhar enjoys massive fanfare on social media. The young and creative talent has a YouTube channel with more than 160K subscribers. With minimal funny videos and riddles, the author will soon start creating informative videos about the game of cricket. As he is set to enter the field of content creation, we are sure that Kuldeep will leave everyone spellbound with his creative skills.