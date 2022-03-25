'83: Cricket legend Kapil Dev shares Richard Hadlee's message after latter praises film

New Delhi: Cricket legend and India’s pride Kapil Dev was in for a sweet surprise when the former New Zealand cricketer Richard Hadlee penned a heartfelt note for him recently, congratulating for the success of ‘83’ and how the experience of watching the inspiring sports drama moved him completely.

Taking to his social media, Kapil Dev shared Hadlee’s note, mentioning, "Thank you Richard for your kind words. So glad you enjoyed the film. This message from you has truly been special."

Check out the note here:

The inspirational sports drama fought like the Indian team in 1983 against all odds including the global pandemic. In spite of the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, ‘83’ sailed victoriously across India and major overseas markets.

In Kabir Khan’s words then, “The kind of love that’s pouring out for ‘83’ is unbelievable. It’s a film which is going to be there for years to come and going to be one of the defining films of my career.”

Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios joined hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Tamil and Telugu versions respectively of the film. Prithviraj’s production, and Kichcha Sudeepa’s Shalini Arts presented the film in Malayalam and Kannada versions.