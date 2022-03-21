Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone starrer ’83 releases on Disney+ Hotstar in five languages

New Delhi: Kabir Khan directed cricket drama ‘83, which is based on India’s ICC Cricket World Cup victory in 1983 against world champions West Indies, is now available on Disney+ Hotstar for streaming. The Ranveer Singh starrer film is available in five Indian languages, i.e., Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil.

‘83 takes the nostalgic trip down the epic memory lane of the 1983 World Cup victory, where the underdog Indian cricket team takes its first step towards global dominance.



Gaurav Banerjee, Head, Content - Disney+ Hotstar and HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said in a statement, “In a country where cricket and entertainment are considered sacred, we have consistently endeavored to bring the best of both worlds to satiate our discerning viewer’s content appetite. By bringing in sports blockbuster of the year 83 on television in Hindi and on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil, we continue to offer our audiences quality content at the comfort of their homes. With the release of 83 in the cricketing season on Disney+ Hotstar, we hope our audiences will enjoy our fantastic package of cricket, drama and entertainment”.

Directed by Kabir Khan, ’83 is set to take viewers back to the excitement and euphoria that gripped India on June 25, 1983, when it won the cricket World Cup for the first time under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. Ranveer Singh essays the role of Kapil Dev in the film, and Deepika Padukone plays the role of his wife Romi. The cricket-drama also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, and Chirag Patil, in pivotal roles.