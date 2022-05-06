हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aamir khan

Aamir Khan reveals Laal Singh Chaddha song Kahani was composed in less than a day!

In his podcast, Aamir Khan spoke about the BTS of his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chanddha' co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Aamir Khan reveals Laal Singh Chaddha song Kahani was composed in less than a day!
Pic Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Aamir Khan added one more feather in his cap by launching his own podcast named '#LaalSinghChaddhaKiKahaaniyan' where the star talks about the making of his upcoming film and also gives insight on who was originally supposed to sing the song 'Kahani' which was released a few days ago. 

As a part of an intriguing, avant-garde promotional campaign for the upcoming film directed by Advait Chandan, superstar Aamir Khan gets into the elements of everything that took to compose the musical wonder - Kahani!

 

In the podcast, Aamir Khan shed light on his first choice to sing the song ‘Kahani’. The song which was composed in less than a day is penned down by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Not many people are aware that not only Amitabh is a talented lyricist but is also gifted with a tuneful voice.

Initially, Aamir wanted Amitabh Bhattacharya to sing the song, but later Mohan took over the stage and gave India one of the melodious symphonies of our time.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST HERE:

 

#LaalSinghChaddhaKiKahaaniyan  podcast will certainly give Aamir's fans more insight into the process of making a film and a song from the master filmmaker and actor Aamir himself. 

The first set of stories by Aamir Khan went on air on Thursday, May 5 and is currently available on T-Series’ YouTube channel, Saavn, and RedFM.

Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios. The film is all set to release on 11th August 2022 in theatres worldwide.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aamir khanlaal singh chaddhaKahaniLaal Singh Chaddha ki KahaniyanAamir Khan podcastKareena KapoorKareena Kapoor Khan
Next
Story

Vivek Agnihotri slams foreign media houses for cancelled presser, says 'Kashmir Files' not Islamophobic

Must Watch

PT2M12S

Viral Khatakhat: Groom grooves with baraatis, video goes viral