हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aamir khan

Aamir Khan to launch 'Laal Singh Chaddha Ki Kahaniyaan' podcast

The first Aamir Khan podcast is expected to be out on May 5 and will be available on T-Series' YouTube channel, Saavn and RedFM.

Aamir Khan to launch &#039;Laal Singh Chaddha Ki Kahaniyaan&#039; podcast

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who is known for his creative bent of mind when it comes to film marketing and promotions, this time has another idea up his sleeve for his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' where he stars opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The actor is all set to release his own podcast, 'Laal Singh Chaddha Ki Kahaniyaan'.

The move will allow Aamir to communicate and connect with the audience as he will discuss 'Laal Singh Chaddha', behind-the-scenes action, anecdotes from the making of the film, the music, interesting incidents from the set and other such intriguing 'Laal Singh Chaddha' stories.

 

The first Aamir Khan podcast is expected to be out on May 5 and will be available on T-Series' YouTube channel, Saavn and RedFM.

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Viacom18 Studios, has been directed by Advait Chandan from a screenplay written by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni. The film is a remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer 'Forrest Gump' which debuted in theatres in 1994.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is all set to release on August 11 in theatres worldwide.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aamir khanlaal singh chaddhaLaal Singh Chaddha podcastLaal Singh Chaddha ki kahaaniyaForrest GumpKareena Kapoor
Next
Story

Anek: Ayushmann Khurrana put fans on 'rescue mission', promises exclusive sneak peek to winners!

Must Watch

PT14M28S

Hanuman Chalisa was played in Mumbai this morning