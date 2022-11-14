Aamir Khan to be a part of ‘Champions’ as a producer, says, ‘I want to take a break’

Mumbai: After much ambiguity and constant tussle of `yes` or `no`, it`s sorted that Aamir Khan will be a part of "Champions" but, here`s the catch - the actor will be working on the project in the capacity of a producer. News about Aamir Khan`s upcoming project "Champions" has been doing the rounds for a while. The actor, who was most recently seen in "Laal Singh Chaddha", was in Delhi recently for his childhood friend`s event. There, the actor made the revelation about the project.

The actor expressed his thoughts about being in the producer`s chair for the film. "It`s a wonderful script, it`s a beautiful story, and it`s a very heartwarming and lovely film but I feel I want to take a break. I want to be with my family, I want to be with my mom and my kids," Aamir said.

"I will be producing `Champions` because I really believe in the film, I think it`s a great story." The film will be co-produced by Aamir Khan Productions along with Sony Pictures International Productions, India, and 200NotOut Productions.

Meanwhile, apart from this, Aamir Khan was last seen in Advait Chandan directorial ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ which was an official remake of 1994 American film ‘Forrest Gump’. The original film starred Tom Hanks in the lead role. The film, however, failed to impress the audience and tanked at the box office. It also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.