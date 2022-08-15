NEW DELHI: Superstar Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest release 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is battling poor turnout on the Box Office. The film, which saw an opening of Rs 11.50 crore, has failed to seen an upward trend so far. The four-day total of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' did not touch Rs 100 crore mark, which is a shocking figure for a film starring Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan. Directed by Advait Chandan of 'Secret Superstar' fame and adapted by noted actor Atul Kulkarni, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is the official remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump' (1994).

The Hindi adaptation revolves around the life of slow-witted but kind-hearted man Laal (Khan) as he narrates the important events of his life, which coincides with the many iconic events from Indian history. According to producers Viacom18 Motion Pictures, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' saw an opening of Rs 11.70 crore and collected Rs 7.26 crore on its second day. However, the Advait Chandan directorial witnessed marginal growth on the weekend and collected Rs 9 crore on Saturday and Rs 10 crore on Sunday, taking its net collection to Rs 37.50 crore, as per Pinkvilla. This isn't a good sign for the makers as these low Box Office numbers put the film in the list of post pandemic disasters of Bollywood.

Thursday (August 11): Rs 11.50 cr (Holiday, Raksha Bandhan)

Friday (August 12): Rs 7.25 crore

Saturday (August 13): Rs 8.75 crore (Weekend)

Sunday (August 14): Rs 10.00 crore (Weekend)

Total: Rs 37.50 crore (Approx)

With Aamir Khan making his comeback to the big screen after four years, a lot was expected from the film, which has been made at a budget of Rs 180 crore. However, going by the Box Office numbers of the film, it won't be wrong to say that the audience has simply rejected the Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan as they felt that the trailer didn't create any buzz to watch the film in theatres. Wrong promotion strategies are also being blamed for the failure of the film. With Rs 11.70 crore, this is the worst opening figure of any Aamir Khan film in the last 13 years. The 'BoycottLaalSinghChaddha' hashtag is said to have caused a major dent in the film's business.

Reports say Aamir Khan, the lead actor in the Hindi version, whose company has co-produced the movie, spent nearly a decade trying to obtain the rights.

Apart from Hindi, the film was released in Tamil and Telugu. The movie also features Bollywood stars Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and veteran actor Kamini Kaushal have guest appearances in the film.