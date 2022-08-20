Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' shows no growth, earns THIS much on friday

New Delhi: The Aamir Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has failed to impress the general public or the movie critics. The film, which was one of the most anticipated releases of the year, has struggled to cross the 50 crore mark at the box office, and with new films coming out and it being unable to capitalise on holidays such as Janmashtami, the road ahead appears bleak.

The movie, on its second Friday, collected 1.25 crore approx, which is not much of a drop considering it collected 1.35 crore a day prior. With Friday's earnings, the movie has managed to collect 51.60 crore approx in total.

The movie, which saw Aamir Khan making a comeback to the screen after 4 years, that is since his last release, Thugs of Hindostan, was riding high on expectations as the fate of the big budget Bollywood movies in the year so far has been very bad, to say the least. The film also clashed with Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan, which led to a reduction in the number of screens. Other than that, the movie just before its release had to face a group of people on social media who were asking for its boycott.

Now it will never be known if those boycott calls had any quantifiable affect on the film's business, but it did have an impact that requires no proof.

The movie also starred Kareeena Kapoor Khan in an important role and was directed by Advait Chandan. The film is an official remake of the much loved Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump', which was released in the year 1994 and starred two-time Oscar winner actor Tom Hanks.