New Delhi: 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has to be one of the most awaited movies of the year. The movie stars Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan in the lead role, and as the time of its release has come closer, the buzz about it has become stronger. It has also managed to be in the limelight, and not only because Aamir will be seen on the big screen after four years, but as happened with him, the movie has also turned into a political debate.

The movie, which has been screened for a few of the stars before and who have in turn praised the movie wholeheartedly, but the warmest and most touching reaction to the film came recently from army officers who saw "Laal Singh Chaddha" at a special screening for the Indian Army in New Delhi. More than 200 Indian Army personnel, including Senior Ranking Officers, Young Officers, Junior Commissioned Officers, and Jawans, attended the screening.

Aamir Khan, Atul Kulkarni, Advait Chandan, Ajit Andhare, Chaitanya Akkineni, and Mona Singh were among the Laal Singh Chaddha team members present for the screening, which was made even more special by the presence of members of her father's regiment.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni also star in "Laal Singh Chaddha," which is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios. It is an authorised remake of Forrest Gump.The movie is scheduled to be released on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan.