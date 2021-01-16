हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
John Abraham

Actor Rajeev Pillai and John Abraham bond over football on Satyamev Jayate 2 sets!

Rajeev and John were shooting in Lucknow for the Satyameva Jayate 2 along with Divya Khosla Kumar. 

Actor Rajeev Pillai and John Abraham bond over football on Satyamev Jayate 2 sets!

Mumbai: This is the first time handsome hunk Rajeev Pillai will be working with John Abraham. Rajeev has previously worked with Richa Chadha in Shakeela biopic where he played his love interest and now with John Abraham in Satyamev Jayate 2.

John and Rajeev seem to have gotten along like a house on fire, bonding over their common love for football.

It’s true that sport brings people together on the field and off it, too.

Rajeev and John were shooting in Lucknow for the Satyameva Jayate 2 along with Divya Khosla Kumar. The film is being directed by director Milap Zaveri.

Satyamev Jayate 2 is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language vigilante action film serving as a sequel to the 2018 film Satyameva Jayate and based on the fight against injustice and misuse of power.

 

