After Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar's success, Arjun Kapoor gets new plum offers!

New Delhi: Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor is basking in the success of his last release Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (SAPF) and the actor reveals that he now has offers from diverse filmmakers wanting to collaborate with him after seeing his stellar performance in the noir film.

Arjun Kapoor drops a major hint that few big film announcements are on the way.

"The pandemic has made me connect to a new audience base as films have headed to the OTT platforms and I’m happy that they have liked my films. Audiences on OTT platforms are more discerning and if they are finding my films interesting, that’s a sign that my choice of scripts are turning out to be right. I definitely want to talk to this audience because it gives me remarkable insight into what India is wanting to watch and it will help me to choose better", Arjun said.

He added, "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (SAPF) is a big success story for me and it has also provided me with big learning that audiences only want to watch good content. Sardaar Ka Grandson too found its audience on the digital platform. I’m happy entertaining audiences on the digital frontier. The pandemic has made audiences extremely choosy and I’m trying to pick films that have something new to tell and SAPF, Sardaar Ka Grandson. It is an attempt to go on a new journey and discover myself as an actor too."

Arjun is happy with how his lineup is shaping up. He said, "While I have commercial films like Ek Villain 2 and Bhoot Police, I now also have offers from diverse filmmakers wanting to collaborate with me due to the success of SAPF. I’m in an exciting phase of my career and it’s great to see that filmmakers are now looking at me for diverse roles which weren’t happening to me pre-pandemic."