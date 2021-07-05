हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Arjun Kapoor shares his look as Chiraunji in 'Bhoot Police'

Actor Arjun Kapoor shared his look in the forthcoming horror comedy film "Bhoot Police", with a social media post on Monday. Arjun plays a character named Chiraunji.

In the photo, the actor wears a dark outfit and holds a burning torch. He wears a chain with pendant around his neck and rings on his fingers.

"Unravel the mysterious door of supernatural powers with laughter! Meet CHIRAUNJI in #BhootPolice. Coming soon on @disneyplushotstarvip," he wrote as caption.

 

The Pavan Kirpalani directorial also features actors Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez and Saif Ali Khan in the lead.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri and co-produced by Jaya Taurani, "Bhoot Police" is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar.

 

