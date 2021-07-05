Arjun Kapoor shares his look as Chiraunji in 'Bhoot Police'

New Delhi: Actor Arjun Kapoor shared his look in the forthcoming horror comedy film "Bhoot Police", with a social media post on Monday. Arjun plays a character named Chiraunji.

In the photo, the actor wears a dark outfit and holds a burning torch. He wears a chain with pendant around his neck and rings on his fingers.

"Unravel the mysterious door of supernatural powers with laughter! Meet CHIRAUNJI in #BhootPolice. Coming soon on @disneyplushotstarvip," he wrote as caption.

The Pavan Kirpalani directorial also features actors Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez and Saif Ali Khan in the lead.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri and co-produced by Jaya Taurani, "Bhoot Police" is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar.