New Delhi: Bollywood star couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol's son Yug Devgan turned an year older on Wednesday (September 13). The star kid celebrated the birthday with his fans who assembled outside his house to greet him on his special day. Yug was seen cutting the birthday cake and posing with the fans.

Earlier in the day, his father and superstar Ajay Devgn shared an adorable note wishing him on his 13th birthday. Ajay sweetly wrote how Yug is slowly outgrowing his lap. He also shared a picture with his son. Ajay Devgn took to his official Instagram handle to share an adorable photo with his son, Yug.

In the picture, Yug is seen lying down with his head on his daddy's laps. Meanwhile, Ajay looks down at him lovingly. They seem to be engrossed in a conversation. The picture is taken at a picturesque location with greenery around. Ajay Devgn captioned the post, "He's outgrowing my lap already. Happy birthday beta... thoda ahiste ahiste bada ho yaar (sic)."

Meanwhile, Kajol also took to her Instagram to extend her warm wishes to their son on this birthday. She shared a touching post with a heartfelt message, saying, "Happy happy 13th birthday baby boy. This day will never come again in ur life. It’s momentous for the both of us .. u because u become a young adult and me because I now have a young adult as a child. Love you to bits and pieces."

Kajol and Ajay started dating in 1994 and the two got married in 1999. They are proud parents to Nysa and Yug. The star couple welcomed Nysa on April 20, 2003. Seven years later, their son Yug was born on September 13, 2010.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn was last seen in action-entertainer 'Bholaa'. The film collected Rs 123 crore worldwide, despite mixed reviews.