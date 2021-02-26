हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gangubai Kathiawadi

Ajay Devgn to start shooting for Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Ajay Devgn essays a significant role in the film starring Alia Bhatt. The teaser of the film was released earlier this week. The film reunites Devgn with Bhansali 22 years after the blockbuster 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' (1999), which also starred Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Ajay Devgn to start shooting for Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai:  Bollywood star Ajay Devgn will start shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' on Saturday in the city.

Devgn essays a significant role in the film starring Alia Bhatt. The teaser of the film was released earlier this week.

The film reunites Devgn with Bhansali 22 years after the blockbuster 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' (1999), which also starred Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Devgn will share the screen with Alia Bhatt for the first time in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. The two stars will also be seen in SS Rajamouli's ambitious multilingual, 'RRR', starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is inspired by the life of Gangubai Kothewali, madam of a brothel in Mumbai's Kamathipura, and is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai. Directed and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is set to hit cinema halls on July 30.

Ajay Devgn's other upcoming films are 'MayDay', 'Bhuj', 'Maidaan' and 'Thank God'.

