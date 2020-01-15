Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' all set to score century at box office

Ajay Devgn's recent film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is roaring at the box office and how! Currently at 90 crore, the film is all set to score a century very soon. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a tweet said that 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is "unshakable" and will cross Rs 100 crore-mark at the box office on Wednesday.

The opening day collection of the film was Rs 15.10 crore and over the weekend, it earned close to 46 crore. 'Tanhaji' also passed the crucial Monday test at the box office with collections of over Rs 13 crore.

"'Tanhaji' is unshakable... Solid trending on weekdays... Day 5 is higher than Day 1 and 4... Eclipses business of all Hindi films... Will cross Rs 100 cr today [Wed, 15 Jan]... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.26 cr, Mon 13.75 cr, Tue 15.28 cr. Total: ₹ 90.96 cr. #India business," Taran Adarsh wrote.

Here's how 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' performed at the box office:

#Tanhaji is unshakable... Solid trending on weekdays... Day 5 is higher than Day 1 and 4... Eclipses biz of *all* #Hindi films... Will cross cr today [Wed; 15 Jan]... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.26 cr, Mon 13.75 cr, Tue 15.28 cr. Total: 90.96 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 15, 2020

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' clashed at the box office with Deepika Padukone's highly-awaited film 'Chhapaak'. As of Monday, 'Chhapaak' was at Rs 21.37 crore while 'Tanhaji' had already earned Rs 75.68 crore.

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', a period drama, features Ajay Devgn in the titular role of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare. Kajol plays his wife Savitribai Malusare. Saif Ali Khan stars as the prime antagonist Uday Bhan.

'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is directed by Om Raut and co-produced by Ajay Devgn.