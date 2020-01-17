हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
tanhaji: the unsung warrior

Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' conquers box office at Rs 118 crore

On Thursday, 'Tanhaji' added Rs 11.23 crore to its total collection. The opening day earning was Rs 15.10 crore, over the weekend, the film minted close to Rs 46 crore and this week's collection went up to Rs 55 crore.

Ajay Devgn&#039;s &#039;Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior&#039; conquers box office at Rs 118 crore

New Delhi: Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', which entered the 100 crore club within just six days of its release, has proved to be a smashing hit at the box office. The current total of the film now stands at Rs 118.19 crore. 

On Thursday, 'Tanhaji' added Rs 11.23 crore to its total collection, which was the lowest till now. The opening day earning was Rs 15.10 crore, over the weekend, the film minted close to Rs 46 crore and this week's collection went up to Rs 55 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a tweet said that 'Tanhaji' has conquered the box office and especially in Maharashtra. 

"'Tanhaji' conquers BO... Incredible trending: solid weekend, smashing weekdays... Exceptional in Maharashtra... Will dominate in Week 2... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.26 cr, Mon 13.75 cr, Tue 15.28 cr, Wed 16.72 cr, Thu 11.23 cr. Total: Rs 118.91 cr. #India biz. SMASH-HIT," he tweeted.

Elated over the film's super successful stint at the box office, Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to thank his fans and well-wishers for making the film a success. 

"Thanks to each and everyone for making this happen! I'm humbled & grateful for all the love, support & appreciation for #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior," he tweeted.

'Tanhaji', a period drama directed by Om Raut, is based on the heroic saga of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's commander Tanhaji Malusare, played by Ajay. Kajol essays the role of Tanhaji's wife Savitribai Malusare while Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist Uday Bhan, a Rajput official, who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

The film clashed at the box office with Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak'.

Tags:
tanhaji: the unsung warriorajay devgn Tanhaji: The Unsung WarriorTanhaji: The Unsung Warrior box office reportAjay Devgn
Next
Story

Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' has a 'disappointing' run at box office, earns Rs 28 crore

Must Watch

PT2M49S

Delhi: Nirbhaya convicts hanging will not happen on Jan 22