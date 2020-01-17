Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' conquers box office at Rs 118 crore

New Delhi: Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', which entered the 100 crore club within just six days of its release, has proved to be a smashing hit at the box office. The current total of the film now stands at Rs 118.19 crore.

On Thursday, 'Tanhaji' added Rs 11.23 crore to its total collection, which was the lowest till now. The opening day earning was Rs 15.10 crore, over the weekend, the film minted close to Rs 46 crore and this week's collection went up to Rs 55 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a tweet said that 'Tanhaji' has conquered the box office and especially in Maharashtra.

"'Tanhaji' conquers BO... Incredible trending: solid weekend, smashing weekdays... Exceptional in Maharashtra... Will dominate in Week 2... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.26 cr, Mon 13.75 cr, Tue 15.28 cr, Wed 16.72 cr, Thu 11.23 cr. Total: Rs 118.91 cr. #India biz. SMASH-HIT," he tweeted.

Elated over the film's super successful stint at the box office, Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to thank his fans and well-wishers for making the film a success.

"Thanks to each and everyone for making this happen! I'm humbled & grateful for all the love, support & appreciation for #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior," he tweeted.

'Tanhaji', a period drama directed by Om Raut, is based on the heroic saga of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's commander Tanhaji Malusare, played by Ajay. Kajol essays the role of Tanhaji's wife Savitribai Malusare while Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist Uday Bhan, a Rajput official, who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

The film clashed at the box office with Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak'.