Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' roars at the box office with Rs 107 crore and counting

New Delhi: Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is unstoppable at the box office and refuses to slow down anytime soon. In less than a week, the film has scored a century and is making its way towards Rs 150 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a tweet said that 'Tanhaji' earned Rs 16.72 crore on Wednesday and the current total of the film now stands at Rs 107.68 crore. The collections were higher than Day 1 earnings.

"'Tanhaji' is NOT OUT... Day 6 is higher than Day 1, 4 and 5... Terrific trending on weekdays indicates the power of solid content... Speeding towards Rs 150 cr... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.26 cr, Mon 13.75 cr, Tue 15.28 cr, Wed 16.72 cr. Total: Rs 107.68 cr," read Taran Adarsh's tweet.

Here's how 'Tanhaji' performed at the box office.

Ajay's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' clashed at the box office with Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak', a film on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. While 'Tanhaji' is already earned more than Rs 100 crore, 'Chhapaak' as of now has been able to mint Rs 26.53 crore.

'Tanhaji', a period drama, is based on the heroic saga of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's commander Tanhaji Malusare, played by Ajay. Kajol essays the role of Tanhaji's wife Savitribai Malusare while Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist Uday Bhan, a Rajput official, who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

'Tanhaji' has been declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.