Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor's 'Good Newwz' fares well at overseas Box Office

New Delhi: B-Town's Mr Khiladi aka Akshay Kumar has a Midas touch. All his releases in 2018 turned out to be blockbusters and similarly his last release 'Good Newwz' bought enough good news for him and his fans as the movie has done incredible business at the Box Office -- both domestic and overseas respectively.

Renowned trade expert Taran Adarsh shared the latest international Box Office figures on Twitter. He wrote: #GoodNewwz crosses $ 9 million in the international markets... Total till 8 Jan 2020: $ 9.05 million [₹ 64.55 cr]... Key markets...

⭐ #USA + #Canada: $ 4.31 mn

⭐ #UAE + #GCC: $ 1.44 mn

⭐ #UK: $ 1.04 mn

⭐ #Australia #NZ #Fiji: $ 1.30 mn

The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles. It has been helmed by Raj Mehta.

'Good Newwz' is based on the two couples trying to have a baby through IVF and when the sperms get interchanged by mistake, it wreaks havoc in their lives which obviously unleashes several LOL moments.

The couples belong to different backgrounds and when they meet that's where the humour springs from.

The film hit the screens on December 27, 2019, a week after superstar Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' and still managed to hold its ground at the ticket counters.