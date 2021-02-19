हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bellbottom' all set for a grand theatrical release on this date!

Akshay Kumar starrer &#039;Bellbottom&#039; all set for a grand theatrical release on this date!
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment's mega-budget espionage thriller, 'Bellbottom' is all set to hit the big screens on May 28, 2021. The Ranjit M Tewari directorial is written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Sheikh, and stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi.

The film set in the 1980s, 'Bellbottom' had created a massive buzz last year as it became the first Bollywood movie to start shooting amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

There has been a lot of curiosity about the unusual theme, star cast and larger-than-life action sequences of the film and the wait is well and truly over for the audiences and trade watchers. 'Bellbottom' is one of the few big films this year that will be screened in theatres with an aim to bring the audience back to the cinemas. 

Pooja Entertainment presents in association with Emmay Entertainment ‘Bellbottom’ Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. A Pooja Entertainment production - BellBottom is set to release on May 28, 2021.

 

