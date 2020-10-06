Akshay Kumar's retro 'Bellbottom' teaser storms internet, Twitterati gives a thumbs up!

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar's 'Bellbottom' teaser was dropped recently on social media and fans have already given it a big thumbs up. Pooja Entertainment's espionage thriller 'Bellbottom' teaser has kept the audiences hooked, as suggests the online response of fans.

The short 30-second teaser shows Akshay Kumar striding towards a mysterious destination and that too in an uber-stylish pair of bell-bottom pants.

Akshay is seen in flaunting the retro flare and yes fans are reacting in a positive way. Take a look at a few tweets:

Looking fantastic as usual! Waiting for 2nd April! — Anand Rao (@Anand_Rao1983) October 5, 2020

Swag of Boss & BGM makes it perfect — shashi kumar (@AK_MS_Super_SS) October 5, 2020

Finallyyy after a long time , we'll witness something like baby / holiday in a retro mode #AkshayKumar just looked so damn hot and thunderous as usual ageless!!#BellbottomTeaser #Gobellbottom#BellBottom @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/Jz2PMGIgNd — (@Sassy_saruu) October 5, 2020

The intriguing background music in the teaser makes adds up to the edginess of the thriller. Interestingly, the teaser is trending on number 3 spot on YouTube.

Pooja Entertainment's 'Bellbottom' is directed by Ranjit M Tewari. It features Akshay Kumar in the lead with Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta Bhupathi in pivotal parts.

The film produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, is set to release on April 2, 2021.