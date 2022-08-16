New Delhi: The movie 'Raksha Bandhan', starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, has not been able to perform well at the box office despite the festivities surrounding its release.

The movie, which was released on the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan, has collected 34.47 crores at the box office, which for a star of Akshay's stature is too low. Film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh shared the numbers achieved by the film in his recent tweet, where he wrote, "Raksha Bandhan is a non-performer... Fails to hit double digits despite multiple holidays... 5-day total is a complete shocker... Thu 8.20 cr [#RakshaBandhan], Fri 6.40 cr, Sat 6.51 cr, Sun 7.05 cr, Mon 6.31 cr [#IndependenceDay]. Total: ₹ 34.47 cr. India biz."

It seems there could be multiple reasons for this failure. First, the big clash with the Aamir Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which itself hasn't performed well, but this big clash has already cut the number of screens for the Akshay starrer. The second reason could be the reviews. The movie, which had promised so much when released, didn't receive a positive response from the critics, and that too could have impacted the decision of the audience to go and watch the film. And thirdly, and no one can prove this fact in numbers, but in the recent past, the big star Bollywood films have had to face a growing backlash from a segment of people on social media, and though it has affected Laal Singh Chaddha more, the chances of it affecting this film are not less.

If these figures are anything to go by, the week ahead can get a bit rough for the movie, with screens getting less and less as days go by.

The film, which stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the main roles, has been written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon and is directed by 'Raanjhna' famed director Anand L Rai.