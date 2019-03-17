Alia Bhatt shares glimpse from 'Kalank' first song 'Ghar More Pardesiya'—Watch

New Delhi: Abhishek Varman's 'Kalank' has been making a lot of headlines these days. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Varun Dhawan in lead roles and is high on the buzzword ever since its inception. Be it the intriguing first look posters, or the majestic teaser that was unveiled recently, makers are leaving no stone unturned in raising the excitement level for the film.

The film's first song titled 'Ghar More Pardesiya' will be unveiled tomorrow and Alia took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the same.

Check out her post here:

In another post, Alia shared a still from the song.

The caption is, “A song that gave me sleepless nights, days & months is coming very very soon.. I think you can safely say that I have never been SO nervous for anything in my life.. *screams frantically and hides under bed* You may have to send a search party to find me Meanwhile watch this space for more.. “

The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and will hit the theatres on April 17, 2019.