Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' by Sanjay Leela Bhansali coming to theatres on THIS date!

Mumbai: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' starring Alia Bhatt is all set to release theatrically on February 25.
'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is inspired by the life of Gangubai Kothewali, 'madam' of a brothel in Mumbai's Kamathipura, and is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens Of Mumbai'.
#GangubaiKathiawadi will rise to power in cinemas near you on 25th February, 2022 #SanjayLeelaBhansali @ajaydevgn @prerna982 @jayantilalgada @PenMovies @bhansali_produc @saregamaglobal https://t.co/y0Uab2hh6W
— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) January 28, 2022
The film is all set to have its much-awaited world premiere at the prestigious 72nd Berlin International Film Festival.
The film also stars Ajay Devgn and is produced by Bhansali and Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios).