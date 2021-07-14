Meezaan Jaaferi calls Navya Naveli Nanda as ‘good friend,’ says ‘enough hungama is done’!

New Delhi: Veteran actor Jaaved Jaaferi’s son Meezaan, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Hungama 2’ has finally spilled the beans on his personal life and also about his bond with Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

During an interview with DNA, Meezaan shared that he is single and is currently not dating anyone. He also shared that he is not dating Navya and the duo are just ‘good friends.’

Elaborating further on the chaos which took place regarding his last interview with a publication, he further stated, “I've said this a lot of times and there have been speculations, articles and comments about this, and the last one I had, I said something else and they wrote something else, and there was quite a lot of hungama already with the things I said, people took it the wrong way, so, I'm not going to delve more in this matter. I'll stay away from it. Enough hungama is done."

Talking about his bond with Navya post all the speculations and reports targeting them as a couple, he shared that there is no awkwardness, nothing and it's all good.

For the unversed, Meezaan and Navya are often seen cheering each other on social media and their chemistry has been highly appreciated by everyone and were linked as another rumoured couple of Bollywood.

On the workfront, Meezaan made his Bollywood debut with ‘Malaal’. He will be next seen in Priyadarshan's ‘Hungama 2’, which also stars Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav among others. It will release digitally on Disney+Hotstar on July 23.

While on the other hand, Navya Naveli Nanda turned entrepreneur in 2020. She started her own venture Aara Health in collaboration with Mallika Sahney, Pragya Saboo, and Ahilya Mehta. Navya graduated from Sevenoaks School in Kent, London along with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.