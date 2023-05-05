Amit Sadh Poses With A Gun As He Begins Shooting For Upcoming Film ‘Main’- See Pic

New Delhi: After giving some brilliant performances through 2022 and receiving critical acclaim, Amit Sadh is back to playing a cop in his next ‘Main’. He had wrapped up the first schedule of ‘Main’ last year. Since then, Amit was busy completing his other work commitments. After taking a break to rejuvenate last month, the actor is back on the sets. He has started shooting for the second schedule of Main, which recently kick started in Mumbai.

The actor was seen posing with a gun on the sets of the film. Sharing his look on Instagram, Amit wrote, "Back to work!!!" Fans were quite excited to see their favourite actor back and showered their love for him in the comments section. "Sahab form me aate hue," a user commented. "Now waiting eagerly to see the Encounter Specialist, Mr.Pradeep Ranade once again Creating the Magic with his Skills of Method Acting and Acing this New Role with all the Charm and Ease in Him," another user wrote.

Amit gets to share the screen space with some prolific actors like Seema Biswas, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Milind Gunaji. The actor was fascinated when the debutant filmmaker Sachin Saraf initially shared his vision of the film.

The cop drama is said to be socially relevant with a powerful message. Hence, Amit was instantly hooked on the film since the narration. The 'Breathe' actor had already left everyone stunned with his portrayal of an unconventional and intellectual crime branch officer in 'Breathe' and now he is excited to impress his fans with his performance as a cop once again.