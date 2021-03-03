Amitabh Bachchan lauds Mohit Chadda’s Flight, actor tweets back thanking megastar!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan lauded actor Mohit Chadda for his upcoming movie ‘Flight’.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday (March 3), Bachchan wrote, “T 3830 - An independent first effort .. Mohit Chadda .. film 'FLIGHT' ..Best wishes. Password." He also shared the link of the trailer of ‘Flight’.

T 3830 - An independent first effort .. Mohit Chadda .. film 'FLIGHT' ..

Best wishes

Password: CBE103

Link to promo - https://t.co/2S5YSQbGxu — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 3, 2021

Chadda reacted to Bachchan’s tweet and thanked the megastar for his gesture. He wrote, “Sir my hands tremble as I write this message...God has tweeted himself.”

For the unversed, Chadda is a huge fan of Bachchan. As per reports, Chadda’s wife Ishita Sharma texted Big B telling him about how big a fan Chadda is and informed him about her husband’s upcoming film. She also told the ‘Don’ actor that his best wishes will mean the world to her husband.

Showing his magnanimity, Bachchan extended his best wishes to Chadda and shared the trailer of the movie. Take a look at the trailer:

‘Flight’ revolves around the journey of a man named Ranveer Malhotra, who battles several hardships on a plane for his survival. The star cast also includes Pavan Malhotra, Zakir Hussain, Viveck Vaswani and Shibani Bedi

It has been helmed by debutant director Suraj Joshi. It is presented by K Chadda and co-produced by Rohit Chadda. The movie will hit the theatres on March 19, 2021.