हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Flight

Amitabh Bachchan lauds Mohit Chadda’s Flight, actor tweets back thanking megastar!

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan lauded actor Mohit Chadda for his upcoming movie ‘Flight’. 

Amitabh Bachchan lauds Mohit Chadda’s Flight, actor tweets back thanking megastar!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan lauded actor Mohit Chadda for his upcoming movie ‘Flight’. 

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday (March 3), Bachchan wrote, “T 3830 - An independent first effort .. Mohit Chadda .. film 'FLIGHT' ..Best wishes. Password." He also shared the link of the trailer of ‘Flight’. 

Chadda reacted to Bachchan’s tweet and thanked the megastar for his gesture. He wrote, “Sir my hands tremble as I write this message...God has tweeted himself.” 

For the unversed, Chadda is a huge fan of Bachchan. As per reports, Chadda’s wife Ishita Sharma texted Big B telling him about how big a fan Chadda is and informed him about her husband’s upcoming film. She also told the ‘Don’ actor that his best wishes will mean the world to her husband. 

Showing his magnanimity, Bachchan extended his best wishes to Chadda and shared the trailer of the movie. Take a look at the trailer: 

Flight’ revolves around the journey of a man named Ranveer Malhotra, who battles several hardships on a plane for his survival. The star cast also includes Pavan Malhotra, Zakir Hussain, Viveck Vaswani and Shibani Bedi

It has been helmed by debutant director Suraj Joshi. It is presented by K Chadda and co-produced by Rohit Chadda. The movie will hit the theatres on March 19, 2021. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
FlightAmitabh BachchanMohit ChaddaMohit Chadda filmsFlight trailer
Next
Story

Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2 poster dropped, check release date here

Must Watch

PT6M31S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Sudhir Chaudhary; March 03, 2021