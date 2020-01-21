Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Jhund' teaser unveiled - Watch

New Delhi: A day after megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared the first look of one of his upcoming films 'Jhund', the makers have unveiled the teaser on social media. Son and actor Abhishek Bachchan shared the link of the teaser on Twitter.

'Jhund' is helmed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule. Abhishek tweeted: I’m so excited for this film. It’s just awesome!!! Presenting the teaser trailer of #Jhund #Jhund teaser https://youtu.be/45lj-bGVOHE

The film is based on Vijay Barse, who founded the street soccer in the country. He founded a Nagpur-based organisation named 'Slum Soccer'. The teaser begins with a baritone voice of Big B at the backdrop and a bunch of street kids walking in a group.

Watch the teaser here:

'Jhund' will hit the screens on May 8, 2020. It has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni and Meenu Aroraa under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Film Entertainment and Aatpat respectively.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy up for release. He also has 'Chehre' and 'Gulabo Sitabo' lined-up to hit the screens.