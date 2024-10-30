Advertisement
SUBEDAAR

Anil Kapoor And Radhikka Madan's Action Drama 'Subedaar' Kicks Off Filming

Radhikka Madan to also step into the key role as Anil Kapoor's daughter.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2024, 01:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Anil Kapoor And Radhikka Madan's Action Drama 'Subedaar' Kicks Off Filming (Image: @primevideoin/Instagram)

New Delhi: India’s popular entertainment platform, Prime Video, has officially announced the commencement of filming for its upcoming action-drama original movie, Subedaar. The film features the iconic Anil Kapoor in the lead role, portraying Subedaar Arjun Maurya, alongside Radhikka Madan as his daughter, Shyama. The cast also includes a dynamic ensemble featuring a captivating antagonist.

Directed by the acclaimed Suresh Triveni, known for hits like Jalsa and Tumhari Sulu, Subedaar promises to deliver an intense narrative filled with action and emotion. To celebrate the start of production, the first look of Anil Kapoor in character was unveiled.

This project is a collaborative effort produced by Opening Image Films and Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network (AKFCN), with contributions from Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Triveni. The screenplay is penned by Suresh Triveni and Prajwal Chandrashekar, featuring dialogues by Triveni and Saurabh Dwivedi.

Set against the backdrop of the Indian heartland, Subedaar explores the struggles of a former soldier who must adapt to civilian life while navigating a complicated relationship with his daughter and confronting societal issues. As he battles personal and external challenges, Subedaar is forced to protect his home and family from threats both seen and unseen.

