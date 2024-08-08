Advertisement
RANBIR KAPOOR

Animal: Ranbir Kapoor’s Deleted Scene Goes Viral, Fans Say Will Not Forgive Sandeep Reddy Vanga For Not Keeping It In The Film

Ranbir Kapoor's deleted scene from Animal has been leaked online, fans question why did Sandeep Reddy Vanga not add this 'GOLD' in the film.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2024, 02:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is once again making news as the deleted scene of the film has gone viral on social media. Sandeep Reddy Vanga removed several scenes from the film and one of the scenes has been leaked online, and fans are expressing their disappointment over why the filmmaker deleted such an important scene from the film. The scene from the film shows Ranbir Kapoor's agony after killing his brother Abrar in the film played by Bobby Deol.

Internet reacts to the deleted scene of Ranbir Kapoor from Animal and says they won't forgive Sandeep Reddy Vanga for this.

One user on the leaked scene mentioned that Sandeep Reddy Vanga too regretted to not have this scene in the film, as the director's cut was not considered.

Earlier there was some more deleted scene that became the talk of the town and it was a kiss between Ranbir and Bobby Deol during their fight. It was speculated that the deleted kiss scene between Ranbir and Bobby would be a part of the OTT release, but the audience felt cheated as there were no deleted scenes added to the film.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is right now focusing on making Animal Park the sequel to Animal along with Ranbir and he claims that it will be more violent than the original. The film will star Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri in the female lead.

