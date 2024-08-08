Animal: Ranbir Kapoor’s Deleted Scene Goes Viral, Fans Say Will Not Forgive Sandeep Reddy Vanga For Not Keeping It In The Film

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is once again making news as the deleted scene of the film has gone viral on social media. Sandeep Reddy Vanga removed several scenes from the film and one of the scenes has been leaked online, and fans are expressing their disappointment over why the filmmaker deleted such an important scene from the film. The scene from the film shows Ranbir Kapoor's agony after killing his brother Abrar in the film played by Bobby Deol.

Internet reacts to the deleted scene of Ranbir Kapoor from Animal and says they won't forgive Sandeep Reddy Vanga for this.

not gonna forgive @imvangasandeep anna for removing this scene in the movie, it's a pure display of Ranbir showing his silence and agony after k*lling his brother, especially that lifting off at the end #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/XDl0TMjjgL — (@RKs_Tilllast) August 7, 2024

One user on the leaked scene mentioned that Sandeep Reddy Vanga too regretted to not have this scene in the film, as the director's cut was not considered.

He himself Regrets it see the Komal Nahata Interview where he wanted to Restore the 3:30 hr movie back but Netflix had just changed its policy regarding Directors Cut thats why we couldn't see this scene August 8, 2024

Earlier there was some more deleted scene that became the talk of the town and it was a kiss between Ranbir and Bobby Deol during their fight. It was speculated that the deleted kiss scene between Ranbir and Bobby would be a part of the OTT release, but the audience felt cheated as there were no deleted scenes added to the film.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is right now focusing on making Animal Park the sequel to Animal along with Ranbir and he claims that it will be more violent than the original. The film will star Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri in the female lead.